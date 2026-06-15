The European Central Bank (ECB) has commenced its efforts to contain escalating price pressures, though further action is clearly required, according to Slovak central bank chief and ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir. Speaking on Monday, Mr Kazimir emphasised that the central bank’s recent interest rate hike, its first in almost three years, was merely an initial measure against inflation. This move was a response to a surge in energy costs, exacerbated by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, threatening to spread broader price instability across the Eurozone economy.

Mr Kazimir cautioned against any sense of complacency or hesitation following the rate increase. In an opinion piece, he highlighted that elevated energy costs are likely to persist longer than many had anticipated. He noted that even with the recently announced U.S.-Iran peace framework, the damage inflicted in the Middle East cannot be remedied swiftly, implying continued market volatility and pressure on energy prices.

He further stressed the necessity of the ECB’s intervention, explaining that without such action, second-round effects stemming from the initial energy price rises would undoubtedly materialise. While acknowledging the importance of the initial step taken towards mitigating medium-term price pressures, Mr Kazimir firmly stated, “But the mission is not complete. With today’s information, it is increasingly evident that monetary policy has more work to do.” His remarks underscore the ongoing commitment needed from the ECB to stabilise prices effectively.