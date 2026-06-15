Strait of Hormuz Deal Tempers ECB Hike Bets

A preliminary pact between U.S. and Iranian officials to end hostilities and reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz has sent ripples through global financial markets. The agreement, announced overnight, saw oil prices fall and curbed expectations for further interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). While ECB President Christine Lagarde welcomed the news on Monday as potentially reopening the vital energy shipment gateway, fellow policymaker Joachim Nagel cautioned against anticipating any immediate relief for high Eurozone inflation.

Lagarde, speaking to France Culture radio, expressed cautious optimism, noting that if the news is confirmed by developments and a memorandum of understanding signed, “it is good news. We can only welcome it.” This sentiment followed the ECB’s recent decision last week to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly three years, an effort to control inflation stemming from unprecedented supply disruptions linked to the conflict. Financial investors, who had largely been betting on two more ECB rate hikes over the next year, promptly pared back their expectations to just one additional increase, with minimal prospects for a further move.

However, ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel, heading Germany’s Bundesbank, adopted a more circumspect view on the inflation outlook. He argued there would be “no relief in sight for the foreseeable future” for Eurozone inflation, even if the Strait of Hormuz were to reopen promptly, explaining it would take months to restore oil supply to pre-conflict levels. Nagel further warned that another inflation surge should be expected when government measures, such as Germany’s fuel price discount that dampened May’s inflation rate by 0.4 percentage points, expire. Both Lagarde and Nagel reaffirmed that all policy options remain on the table for the central bank’s next meeting later this month.