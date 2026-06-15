Middle East Peace Fuels Global Market Surge

Global financial markets rallied significantly following a tentative peace agreement between the United States and Iran. The breakthrough, signalling an end to nearly four months of conflict, spurred hopes that a resulting slump in oil prices will ease inflationary pressures and reduce the likelihood of further interest rate hikes. US President Donald Trump confirmed the critical Strait of Hormuz, a choke point for a fifth of the world’s energy supply, would reopen toll-free. Tehran also declared oil would resume flowing after its blockade, which caused the biggest oil disruption in history.

Investors embraced the news, propelling the Australian sharemarket to a two-month high and driving Japan’s Nikkei up 5 per cent. Oil prices plunged over 4 per cent to US$83 a barrel in Asian trading. Bond yields dropped to a two-month low, reflecting expectations that easing commodity prices would relieve pressure on central banks. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar strengthened to US70.75¢, while bitcoin climbed above US$65,800, its highest in nearly two weeks. Damien Boey, a portfolio strategist at Wilson Asset Management, a fund manager focused on listed investment companies, described the development as precisely what investors had been waiting for.

Attention now turns to central bank responses, with several monetary policy meetings scheduled this week, including the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). While some analysts warn of potential rate hikes if financial conditions ease too much, Australia’s unique position, with the RBA having already raised rates three times this year, suggests a different outlook. Emanuel Datt, chief investment officer at Datt Capital, believes the peace deal justifies an RBA pause, forecasting a future rate cut. Vivek Dhar, head of commodities at Commonwealth Bank, a leading Australian financial institution, expects Brent oil futures to decline to around US$80 by year-end if the diplomatic resolution holds. Despite the optimism, Christian Baylis, founder of Fortlake Asset Management, cautioned that lingering inflationary impacts from supply chain disruptions could still prompt central banks to raise rates.