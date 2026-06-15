ASX Surges as US-Iran Deal Halves Oil Price

Australia’s sharemarket experienced a significant uplift today, with the ASX leaping 1.2 per cent, driven predominantly by news of a peace deal between the US and Iran. Shares rallied near noon (AEST) as the agreement, which signals the potential for increased oil flow, led to a notable fall in global oil prices. US President Donald Trump indicated that oil tankers would be able to navigate the crucial Strait of Hormuz without tolls. While many specific details of the accord are still being ironed out, the prospect of reduced geopolitical tension and stable energy supplies has positively influenced investor sentiment.

In corporate news, Sigma Healthcare, a prominent Australian pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor, saw its shares surge by 8 per cent after announcing it had withdrawn from talks to acquire UK retailer Boots. The company stated its intention to refocus on the Australian market. Meanwhile, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the nation’s primary market operator, admitted to issuing a misleading statement concerning its CHESS system and has agreed to pay a $20.5 million penalty to ASIC, settling the case on the day a trial was scheduled to commence. ASX chairman David Clarke conceded the exchange “fell short” of expectations.

Further corporate developments included Woodside’s swift rejection of recent discussions with Exxon. Concurrently, a Senate inquiry delving into potential changes to capital gains tax (CGT) heard compelling arguments that such adjustments could significantly enhance national productivity. Economists have largely endorsed the concept of taxing assets more consistently, as part of the probe into potential Labor government reforms. However, a senator and the Australia Institute reportedly clashed over the precise role of capital gains tax in addressing the ongoing housing crisis.