Iran Peace Deal Fuels Market Rally

A tentative peace deal between the United States and Iran, announced by former US President Donald Trump, has sparked a significant rally across global markets. Confirmed by both Pakistan, which facilitated talks, and Iranian officials, the agreement proposes the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of the US naval blockade. Trump stated this would allow global oil flows to resume, bringing immediate relief to energy markets. The ASX 200 surged 1.4 per cent shortly after opening, climbing nearly 5 per cent over the past five days, while Japan’s Nikkei index jumped 4.5 per cent on the news.

Despite the market’s initial enthusiasm, uncertainties persist regarding the deal’s precise nature. Pakistan indicated that pre-implementation discussions will continue before an official signing ceremony later this week, suggesting the agreement might be a memorandum of understanding rather than a definitive resolution. Trump’s urgency for a resolution was underscored by persistently high US petrol prices, which exceeded US$4 a gallon, and critically low national oil inventories, with key storage hubs like Cushing, Oklahoma, nearing crisis levels. This situation, combined with looming midterm elections, increased pressure for a swift agreement.

While the easing of global energy price pressures is welcomed, especially by central banks like the Reserve Bank of Australia, market sentiment remains complex. The dominant ‘artificial intelligence’ trade continues to drive much of the recent bullishness, buoyed by successful floats like SpaceX. However, some strategists warn that markets appear stretched, citing high bond yields and cracks in big tech leadership. Analysts suggest that investors seeking contrarian plays could benefit from lower oil and gas prices, particularly in beaten-up consumer stocks and real estate investment trusts. Australian consumer discretionary and REIT indices, which have faced headwinds, may see a rebound as inflation fears potentially ease.