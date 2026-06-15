Elders Clears Final Hurdles for Killara Feedlot Divestment

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD), a prominent agribusiness company providing a diverse range of products and services to agricultural producers across Australia, has announced a significant update regarding the divestment of its Killara Feedlot Pty Ltd subsidiary. The company confirmed that all conditions precedent for the sale of 100% of the shares in Killara Feedlot to Australian Meat Group Pty Ltd (AMG) have now been satisfied, paving the way for the transaction’s completion.

As advised to the market on 26 February 2026, the sale was initially conditional upon clearance from both the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Elders reported that the Treasurer issued a no objection notification under the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (Cth) on 15 June 2026. This followed the ACCC’s determination on 22 May 2026, which allowed the acquisition to proceed.

With both regulatory conditions now met and no further conditions precedent remaining, Elders anticipates that the transaction will formally complete on 30 June 2026. The company extended its thanks to the Killara management and employees for their dedicated contribution during their association with Elders, acknowledging their role in the business.