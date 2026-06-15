Hawk Resources Limited (ASX: HWK) announced on 15 June 2026 that new lab assays from drill hole DD26CT005 have successfully extended near-surface copper-gold-silver mineralisation within the Cactus Corridor at its Cactus copper-gold project in Utah, USA. Hawk Resources Limited specialises in critical and precious metal exploration, holding copper and gold projects in Utah, USA, lithium projects in Brazil, and a scandium project in Western Australia, with an objective to rapidly discover, delineate, and develop critical and precious metal deposits. The recent findings indicate a positive extension of mineralisation to the northwest, starting just 14 metres from the surface.

The significant intersections from hole DD26CT005 include 71.7 metres grading 0.45% copper, 0.06 g/t gold, and 3 ppm silver from 20.3 metres downhole. This broad zone encompasses higher-grade segments, notably 4.3 metres at 2.2% copper, 0.13 g/t gold, and 14 ppm silver from 54.9 metres, and 5.8 metres at 1.4% copper, 0.33 g/t gold, and 13 ppm silver from 30.78 metres. The mineralised interval is interpreted to have an estimated true thickness of 33 metres. Additionally, highly anomalous molybdenum was intersected, with a zone of 32.9 metres grading 0.016% from 59.1 metres downhole, consistent with previous findings.

Hawk Resources Managing Director, Scott Caithness, commented that DD26CT005 verified historical intercepts and confirmed the mineralised trend remains open to the northwest. He highlighted that these high-grade copper intersections, coupled with anomalous gold and silver, suggest the possibility of a much larger lower-grade copper mineralised body at Cactus. Following these encouraging results, preparations are now underway to recommence drilling along the Cactus Corridor in July 2026, with plans for a further 10 shallow holes spaced at 50-metre intervals.