Elders Secures FIRB and ACCC Approval for Killara Feedlot Divestment

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD), a distinguished agribusiness enterprise operating extensively across rural and regional Australia, providing a comprehensive array of products and services including farm supplies, real estate, and financial services, has provided a crucial update regarding the divestment of its Killara Feedlot Pty Ltd. The company confirmed today that all conditions precedent for the sale of 100% of the shares in Killara Feedlot to Australian Meat Group Pty Ltd (AMG) have now been satisfied. This pivotal development clears the path for the transaction’s imminent completion, marking a significant step following the initial announcement made to the market on 26 February 2026.

The initial agreement to sell Killara Feedlot, a key asset in Elders’ portfolio, was contingent upon receiving necessary clearances from two vital regulatory bodies: the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Elders reported that the Treasurer officially issued a ‘no objection’ notification under the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 (Cth) on 15 June 2026, thereby formally fulfilling the FIRB requirement. Preceding this, on 22 May 2026, the ACCC had already concluded its assessment, determining that the acquisition could be put into effect, successfully satisfying its regulatory condition.

With both critical regulatory conditions now comprehensively met, Elders confirmed there are no further conditions precedent that could impede the finalisation of the transaction. Consequently, Elders anticipates that the formal completion of the sale will proceed as planned on 30 June 2026. The company took this opportunity to once again extend its sincere thanks to Killara’s management and employees for their substantial contributions to Elders throughout their association. This strategic divestment reflects Elders’ ongoing focus on optimising its asset portfolio.