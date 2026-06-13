SpaceX IPO Ignites Wall Street Festivities

The trading debut of innovative rocket maker and space exploration company SpaceX (SPCX.O) has concluded, ushering in a wave of exuberant celebrations across Wall Street. The historic initial public offering is being lauded as record-shattering, creating a new class of millionaires and elevating founder Elon Musk to the status of the world’s first trillionaire. These lavish festivities unfolded against a backdrop of slowing consumer spending and renewed concerns about inflation, starkly highlighting the chasm between financial market enthusiasm and broader economic unease.

Celebrations commenced with considerable fanfare. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon hosted a grand event at the bank’s midtown Manhattan headquarters for SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell, CFO Brett Johnsen, and 250 employees, featuring moon pies, space ice cream, and custom cloud candy. Concurrently, a group of venture capital investors in the financial district hosted a more exclusive affair, a $30,000 rooftop party for 30, complete with A5 Wagyu beef sliders, premium spirits, and themed cocktails. Goldman Sachs also marked the occasion, with Co-Head of Global Banking Dan Dees hosting SpaceX executives following the IPO pricing.

The IPO’s financial impact has been substantial, minting a fresh class of millionaires. Estimates from Hill.com suggest at least 4,000 current and former SpaceX employees held equity stakes exceeding $1 million, with another 400 holding stakes worth over $100 million. Banks involved in the deal are anticipated to accrue some $500 million in fees, Goldman Sachs serving as the lead left bookrunner. Nasdaq, which secured the listing, amplified the celebration with a 120-foot image of Musk at the opening bell ceremony displayed in Times Square, symbolising the widespread investor enthusiasm for the company’s extraterrestrial ambitions.