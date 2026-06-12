Relief Rally Masks Global Economic Fault Lines

Australian investors are observing a global relief rally, reportedly triggered by a putative de-escalation in the US-Iranian conflict. This sentiment coincides with an extraordinary pipeline of public floats in the technology sector. SpaceX, an aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company known for its rocket launches and satellite internet, has reportedly raised US$75 billion. The venture, founded by Elon Musk, is now valued at approximately US$1.75 trillion. Other AI giants like OpenAI and Anthropic are also being discussed, hinting at a potential multitrillion-dollar artificial intelligence and space-tech boom that could generate unprecedented wealth.

However, amidst this euphoria, financial observers are urging caution as a complex web of threats gathers. One glaring contradiction is pressure on private credit, even as the US economy booms and the Federal Reserve has eased its cash rate. This raises concerns about potential credit rationing and financial accidents should the real economy falter. Moreover, inflation remains stubbornly high. Despite earlier assumptions of central bank victories, services inflation has not normalised, government spending persists, and recent oil shocks have pushed headline US inflation back above 4 per cent. This suggests central banks globally, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, face ongoing pressure to maintain current or higher rates.

Geopolitical uncertainty, particularly surrounding former US President Donald Trump, further complicates the outlook, potentially heightening global instability. Simultaneously, artificial intelligence presents a paradox: while promising a disinflationary shock, the massive investment required in data centres and infrastructure could prove inflationary in the short to medium term. For Australia, this global shift arrives amidst a domestic reckoning over fiscal prudence. The nation confronts persistent questions about sticky inflation and productivity, fueling an intensified debate about whether prosperity is driven by government spending or by private sector innovation. This re-evaluation is critical for the country’s economic trajectory.