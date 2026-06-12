CSL partnership validates Clever Culture’s global growth strategy

Clever Culture Systems (ASX: CC5) CEO & Managing Director Brent Barnes discusses the company’s agreement with biotechnology leader CSL, which will evaluate APAS® Independence at its Broadmeadows manufacturing facility in Melbourne. Barnes says the agreement reflects the company’s strategy of targeting the world’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, with CSL becoming the eighth of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies to adopt or evaluate the technology.

APAS® Independence automates the analysis of microbiology culture plates used in environmental monitoring programs for sterile drug manufacturing, improving quality, traceability and efficiency. Barnes notes that the company’s eight major pharmaceutical customers represent an estimated $100 million in upfront capital equipment opportunities and around $10 million in recurring software revenue. He also outlines expectations for FY27, with the focus shifting from customer acquisition to expanding deployments among existing customers as validation programs progress.

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