ASX Soars Amid Peace Hopes, SpaceX Achieves Record Float

The Australian sharemarket experienced a significant surge today, with the ASX soaring 1.7 per cent, driven largely by the improving prospect of peace in the Middle East. This positive sentiment saw oil prices dip to a two-month low, further buoying investor confidence across equities. The optimistic global outlook provided a strong tailwind for local markets, pushing indices higher throughout the trading session.

In international financial news, Elon Musk’s rockets-to-AI business, SpaceX, made headlines by raising a staggering US$106 billion in a record-breaking initial public offering. SpaceX specialises in advanced aerospace manufacturing and space transport services, along with developing satellite internet constellations and artificial intelligence. The company priced its 555.6 million shares at US$135 apiece, shattering previous world records for public listings, with 30 per cent of the offering made available to retail investors. The firm’s Wall Street debut is set to be a significant moment for global markets.

Domestically, Victoria is grappling with a shaky tax take as a pronounced housing slump continues to smash stamp duty revenues. The state’s financial outlook is being impacted by a combination of factors including ongoing interest rates, global conflicts, and recent federal levy changes, collectively causing a fall in revenues. This comes as economists increasingly tip that the Reserve Bank of Australia is done raising interest rates, though a former deputy governor has warned of potential property problems stemming from Labor’s recent policy adjustments.