Cassius Mining Announces Loyalty Option Issue to Shareholders

Cassius Mining Limited (ASX: CMD) has announced a bonus option issue to eligible shareholders, detailed in its recently lodged Loyalty Options Offer Prospectus. The company, an ASX-listed entity primarily focused on mineral exploration, particularly gold prospecting, and currently engaged in international arbitration proceedings, aims to reward shareholders and provide a potential future source of capital. The pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer will see eligible shareholders receive one new option for every eight shares held (1:8) at a nil offer price.

Under the Loyalty Options Offer, the new options will be exercisable at $0.03 (3 cents) each and will expire on 8 June 2029. Eligible shareholders, defined as those on the company’s share register at 7:00pm AEST on the Record Date of 18 June 2026 with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand, are not required to take any action to receive these options. Cassius Mining intends to apply for quotation of these new options on the ASX, with an indicative quotation date of 26 June 2026.

The initiative is designed to incrementally raise funds, which, if all approximately 93,000,000 new options are exercised, could generate approximately $2,790,000. These potential funds are earmarked for working capital and ongoing exploration activities. The company cautions that investment in its securities, including the new options and underlying shares, should be considered highly speculative due to various risk factors outlined in the prospectus. The offer is not underwritten.