Osmond Resources Reports Positive Progress on Orión Critical Minerals Project Scoping Study

Osmond Resources Limited (ASX: OSM) has provided an update on the ongoing positive progress at its Orión EU Critical Minerals Project. Osmond Resources Limited is an ASX-listed company focused on fast-tracking the development of EU Critical Minerals Projects. Upon operation, the company aims to be the sole producer of rare earths, titanium, zirconium, and hafnium in the EU from its Orión project. The announcement, released on 12 June 2026, detailed significant advancements in the project’s Scoping Study alongside the commencement of a new drilling program at the Spanish site.

The Scoping Study for the Orión Project is reportedly maintaining its schedule, with Osmond Resources targeting its completion and subsequent release in the third quarter of calendar year 2026. The company confirmed substantial progress on key aspects of the study, including the comprehensive plant design and the determination of the expected product mix. These elements are fundamental to defining the project’s potential operational blueprint and economic parameters.

In parallel with the Scoping Study advancements, Osmond has commenced a focused drilling program, with drill holes SOR-07 and SOR-08 now active. These additional holes are strategically designed to explore and target extensions of the existing high-grade area located within the approximately 10 square kilometre Zone 1 Resource Target Area. The data and results generated from this drilling campaign are specifically anticipated to enhance and contribute to the broader Mineral Resource Estimate, thereby providing critical support for the ongoing Scoping Study.

These concurrent efforts underscore Osmond Resources’ commitment to the Orión Project’s development. The progress on both the Scoping Study and the drilling program represents integral steps in understanding the project’s potential and advancing towards its stated objective of critical minerals production within the European Union.