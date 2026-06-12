Magellan Financial Group Secures ACCC Approval for Barrenjoey Merger, Plans Major Rebrand

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX: MFG) today announced a significant milestone in its merger with Barrenjoey Capital Partners, confirming the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has unconditionally approved the transaction. Magellan Financial Group is an Australian investment management company that provides global equity and infrastructure funds to investors, along with other financial services. This regulatory clearance brings the company closer to its ambition of building one of Australia’s leading financial services businesses.

The ACCC’s determination allows the merger to proceed, subject to the expiry of a statutory 14-day review period. Magellan Financial Group expects to complete the merger in early July, paving the way for a substantial transformation of the combined entity. This approval marks a pivotal step in integrating the two businesses, broadening the group’s capabilities.

Following the anticipated completion of the merger, the MFG Board intends to seek shareholder approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 22 October 2026 to change its name from Magellan Financial Group Ltd to Barrenjoey Group Limited. If approved, the company’s ASX ticker will be changed from MFG to BJY. Furthermore, Magellan Investment Partners, the Group’s investment distribution brand, is set to be rebranded as Barrenjoey Investment Partners. This strategic rebrand is intended to create a unified identity that reflects the combined group’s materially diversified earnings across investment management, corporate finance, fixed income, and equities, with the Board believing ‘Barrenjoey’ provides the strongest foundation for future growth.

Andrew Formica, MFG Chairman, stated that the ACCC’s clearance is a significant milestone, bringing the company one step closer to its shared ambition. He added that a unified brand would provide greater clarity and reflect the innovative culture, alignment of interests, and commitment to clients that will define the combined organisation, acknowledging the transformational nature of the merger and feedback received from stakeholders.