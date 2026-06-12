WCM Global Growth Renews On-Market Share Buy-Back

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX: WQG) has today announced the renewal of its existing on-market share buy-back program, an initiative designed to manage capital and enhance shareholder value. The company, a listed investment company that provides investors with access to a concentrated portfolio of global growth companies, received approval from its Board for the continuation of this strategic program. This decision reflects the Board’s ongoing commitment to robust capital management strategies.

The renewed buy-back program has been approved to run for an additional 12 months. It is scheduled to commence on 29 June 2026 and will extend through to 28 June 2027, ensuring a full year of potential activity. In line with regulatory requirements, an Appendix 3C containing comprehensive details of the buy-back will be released to the market concurrently with this announcement, providing shareholders with a full understanding of the program’s scope.

WCM Global Growth Limited indicated that the precise timing and the actual number of shares purchased under the renewed buy-back will depend on a range of factors. These include the prevailing share price at the time of purchase, general market conditions, the company’s forecast future capital requirements, and other specific considerations, including any unforeseen circumstances that may impact its operational or financial position. The company further clarified that any buy-back activity undertaken will strictly adhere to all applicable regulatory requirements and maintain consistency with previous capital management announcements made to the Australian Securities Exchange.