TruScreen Advances Global Market Expansion with Key Clinical Validations and Funding Initiatives

TruScreen Group Limited (NZX/ASX: TRU), a global leader in AI-enabled cervical cancer screening technology designed to detect pre-cancerous and cancerous changes of the cervix, has provided investors with a comprehensive update on its market expansion activities. The company’s strategic initiatives are closely aligned with the World Health Organization’s ambitious 90-70-90 milestones for cervical cancer elimination by 2030, driving the acceleration of screening programs across targeted low and middle-income markets.

A significant milestone includes the anticipated Expert Consensus from the Chinese Society of Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology (CSCCP), which is expected to specifically endorse TruScreen. This follows the publication of results from the Chinese Obstetricians and Gynaecologists Association (COGA) clinical study, the world’s largest opto-electronic cervical screening study involving 15,000 women, which validated TruScreen’s efficacy as a superior primary screening tool. This consensus is set to accelerate product rollout across China’s public and private healthcare sectors. Furthermore, TruScreen expects to receive regulatory approval in India within the next three to six months, opening access to a market with the world’s second-largest cervical cancer burden.

Globally, TruScreen has made three grant applications to UNITAID, targeting the screening of an additional 400,000-500,000 women over three years across 14 countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. If successful, these programs could add an estimated NZ$4 million to annual revenue from FY2028 to FY2030. The company also submitted a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation grant application for a study in Nigeria to validate TruScreen’s integration into existing clinical settings. Preparations are also underway for a 10,000-woman TruScreen Ultra screening program in Zimbabwe for FY2027, and a pilot study is set to commence in Uzbekistan in July 2026, further highlighting the company’s broad international reach and strategic collaborations to address global health challenges.