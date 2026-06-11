Claremont Global Fund (Hedged) Active ETF Poised to Resume Trading

Claremont Global Fund (Hedged) Active ETF (ASX: CGHE) announced on June 11, 2026, that it has requested the lifting of its trading pause on the Australian Securities Exchange. Equity Trustees Limited (EQT), the responsible entity and product issuer for CGHE, confirmed the successful resolution of operational issues that led to the temporary halt. The Claremont Global Fund (Hedged) Active ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with actively managed, diversified exposure to a global portfolio of equities, with its currency risk hedged back to the Australian dollar. Equity Trustees Limited (EQT) operates as a corporate trustee and wealth manager, responsible for the oversight and compliance of various investment products, including ETFs.

The trading pause was primarily due to unforeseen delays in the production of the fund’s Portfolio Composition File (PCF). The PCF is an essential daily disclosure document for exchange-traded funds, outlining the specific assets, including securities and cash, that constitute the fund’s portfolio. The timely and accurate availability of the PCF is crucial for market participants, particularly market makers, to accurately price the ETF units and facilitate efficient creation and redemption processes, thereby ensuring market liquidity and fair trading conditions for all investors.

Equity Trustees Limited stated that all issues impacting PCF production have now been fully resolved, restoring the necessary data flow for CGHE’s continued operation. This resolution is expected to facilitate the smooth resumption of trading, providing market participants with the transparency required to engage with the fund. Andrew Godfrey, Director at Equity Trustees Limited, formally authorised the request to the ASX, confirming the fund’s readiness to resume normal trading activities. The announcement highlights the ongoing commitment to operational integrity and timely disclosure within the ASX-listed investment product sector.