Equity Trustees Requests Lifting of Trading Pause for Claremont Global Fund Active ETF

Equity Trustees Limited (ASX: EQT), a leading Australian financial services company that acts as a responsible entity and product issuer for various investment funds, has formally requested that the trading pause for the Claremont Global Fund Active ETF (ASX: CGUN) be lifted. The request, made on June 11, 2026, signals the successful resolution of operational issues that had previously halted trading in the exchange-traded fund. Equity Trustees Limited is responsible for overseeing the compliance and operational integrity of managed investment schemes, including ETFs, on behalf of investors.

The trading halt for CGUN was initiated due to delays in the production of the fund’s Portfolio Composition File. This critical document provides daily transparency into the underlying assets and weightings within an ETF, essential for market participants and regulatory compliance. The announcement confirms that all outstanding issues preventing the timely generation of this file have now been addressed and rectified.

With the successful resolution of these technical matters, investors can anticipate the resumption of normal trading for the Claremont Global Fund Active ETF (CGUN) in the near future. The request to lift the pause was formally authorised by Mr. Andrew Godfrey, Director at Equity Trustees Limited, reinforcing the company’s commitment to maintaining market transparency and operational efficiency for its product offerings.