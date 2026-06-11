St George Mining Reports Strong Beneficiation Results for Araxá Niobium and Rare Earths

St George Mining Limited (ASX: SGQ), a critical metals exploration and development company focused on high-demand resources, has announced compelling initial beneficiation testwork results from its Araxá Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company, which seeks to identify and develop mineral deposits crucial for modern technologies, reported that the metallurgical testwork successfully produced separate high-grade niobium concentrate and rare earth concentrate from near-surface mineralisation at the project. This significant milestone supports St George’s dual commodity approach to capturing the full value of the Araxá mineralisation.

The niobium beneficiation flotation testwork, conducted by CIT-SENAI on approximately five tonnes of representative near-surface saprolite material, yielded impressive outcomes. Initial open-circuit flotation achieved a 39.6% Nb2O5 concentrate grade with a 54.3% recovery, and a separate result of 40.2% Nb2O5 concentrate grade at 46.0% recovery. These figures align with industry-comparable recovery rates for Araxá-style pyrochlore mineralisation. Locked-cycle and recycle flotation testwork is now underway, aiming to further optimise beneficiation by increasing both recovery and grades.

Complementing the niobium success, the testwork also demonstrated strong rare earth beneficiation potential. An open-circuit beneficiation test produced a rare earth concentrate stream with a grade of 15.7% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). Notably, this rare earth concentrate was derived from the tailings of the niobium flotation process, confirming the viability of a flowsheet designed for the dual processing of niobium and rare earths. The metallurgical program is accelerating, with CIT-SENAI scheduled to conduct a one-month pilot plant study on niobium flotation in July 2026, ahead of St George’s large-scale pilot plant commencing operations by late Q4 2026.