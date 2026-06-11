EBR Systems Opens Retail Entitlement Offer for A$35.7 Million Capital Raise

EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX: EBR) today announced the opening of the retail component of its accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer. Silicon Valley-based EBR Systems is dedicated to superior treatment of cardiac rhythm disease by providing more physiologically effective stimulation through wireless cardiac pacing. Its patented proprietary Wireless Stimulation Endocardially (WiSE) technology aims to eliminate the need for cardiac pacing leads, initially for left ventricle stimulation in heart failure patients requiring Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy (CRT). The Retail Entitlement Offer, detailed in an ASX announcement on Thursday, 4 June 2026, commenced on Thursday, 11 June 2026, inviting eligible security holders to participate in the capital raising initiative.

The Retail Entitlement Offer is scheduled to close at 5:00 PM (AEST) on Monday, 22 June 2026. Eligible retail security holders in Australia and New Zealand are invited to subscribe for new CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) on a 1-for-2 pro-rata basis at an offer price of A$0.38 per new CDI. Approximately A$35.7 million is expected to be raised through this retail component, which forms part of a larger, fully underwritten A$150 million capital raise. A Retail Offer Booklet, providing essential information on how to apply, has been made available to eligible participants via the offer website.

The proceeds from the Entitlement Offer are intended to support the ongoing commercialisation and manufacturing scale-up of EBR Systems’ innovative WiSE® CRT system. This includes significant investment in expanding the company’s sales force and bolstering its commercial infrastructure, aiming to accelerate market adoption of its leadless cardiac pacing technology. New CDIs issued under the offer will rank pari passu with existing CDIs from their date of issue. Security holders requiring further details can contact the Retail Entitlement Offer Information Line during business hours.