CleanSpace Holdings Launches World-First Loose-Fitting PAPR Following European Certification

CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ASX: CSX) today announced the launch of its new advanced respiratory protection device, CleanSpace AGILE, following the achievement of European certification. CleanSpace is a Sydney-based designer and manufacturer of respiratory protection equipment, providing solutions for industrial and healthcare sectors. The company was founded by a team of biomedical engineers with expertise in respiratory medical devices. CleanSpace AGILE is heralded as the world’s first loose-fitting Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) featuring patented AirSensit® technology, specifically engineered for demanding industrial environments with high dust levels.

The CleanSpace AGILE device represents a significant product milestone, being the culmination of nearly two years of focused research and development. This innovative loose-fitting half facepiece PAPR delivers 99.97% filtration efficiency and is designed to offer superior comfort and a lightweight experience, weighing less than 425 grams, without the need for belts or hoses. A key advantage of the AGILE is its design to accommodate all facial types, including workers with facial hair, directly addressing a common challenge in personal protective equipment use. Its ease of donning and doffing, alongside compatibility with other PPE, further enhances user adoption and safety.

Achieving EN 12941 (TH2) certification for a loose-fitting PAPR in the European region is a pivotal regulatory milestone for CleanSpace. This rigorous approval process validates AGILE’s technical credentials and opens substantial opportunities for further revenue growth in the UK and Europe, which is CleanSpace’s largest and most established market. The company also anticipates approval for the Australian and New Zealand markets within the coming months, which will materially broaden its addressable market in this key region. CleanSpace AGILE targets a significant global opportunity across construction, mining, quarrying, and broader industrial sectors, driven by tightening safety regulations and a heightened focus on worker health.