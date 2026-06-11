EBR Systems Commences Retail Entitlement Offer to Raise A$35.7 Million

EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX: EBR) today announced the opening of the retail component of its accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer. The Silicon Valley-based medical device company is dedicated to superior treatment of cardiac rhythm disease through wireless cardiac pacing. Its patented proprietary Wireless Stimulation Endocardially (WiSE) technology aims to eliminate the need for cardiac pacing leads, a major source of complications and reliability issues in cardiac rhythm disease management.

The Retail Entitlement Offer, initially detailed in an ASX announcement on Thursday, 4 June 2026, commenced today, Thursday, 11 June 2026. Eligible security holders are invited to subscribe for one new CHESS Depositary Interest (CDI) for every two existing CDIs held on the record date of Friday, 5 June 2026. The offer price for new CDIs has been set at A$0.38 per unit. This retail component targets raising approximately A$35.7 million, forming part of a larger A$150 million fully underwritten equity raise intended to fund the company through to cash flow break-even. The overall capital raising also includes an institutional placement and an institutional entitlement offer.

The Retail Entitlement Offer is scheduled to close at 5:00pm (AEST) on Monday, 22 June 2026. Eligibility for participation extends to retail security holders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand who were not invited to participate in the institutional offer. As a non-renounceable offer, entitlements cannot be sold, traded on the ASX, or privately transferred. A comprehensive Retail Offer Booklet, providing important information and application instructions, has been made available to eligible participants. Those taking up their full entitlement may also apply for additional new CDIs under a Top-Up Facility.

New CDIs issued under the offer will rank pari passu with existing CDIs from their issue date. Investors are advised this announcement is for publication in Australia only and is not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States, as the securities have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act. For further information regarding the Retail Entitlement Offer, eligible security holders can contact the dedicated Retail Entitlement Offer Information Line.