US inflation has surged to 4.2 per cent, marking its highest reading in three years and significantly challenging market expectations of imminent interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory deVere Group, cautioned that despite the consumer price index for May aligning with the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 4.2 per cent, the figure is far from benign. deVere Group provides comprehensive financial advice and wealth management services to clients worldwide. Green highlighted that this outcome represents the first major inflation test for the newly appointed Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh, and bolsters the argument for a more hawkish central bank stance, potentially leaving investors exposed if they continue to downplay the persistent inflation threat.

The timing of this inflation report is particularly significant as Chair Warsh prepares for his inaugural Federal Open Market Committee meeting. He assumes leadership at a time when inflation is accelerating, oil prices are climbing, and the US economy continues to demonstrate resilience. Investors who had anticipated the new Fed chief would inherit a favourable environment for rate reductions are now confronting a markedly different economic landscape. The 4.2 per cent CPI reading for May follows April’s 3.8 per cent and underlines concerns that underlying price pressures remain stubbornly embedded across the economy, despite earlier expectations of moderation.

Green further explained that many investors had assumed Warsh’s initial meetings would centre on the timing of rate cuts, but the inflation figures have unequivocally altered this calculation, redirecting focus squarely back to price stability. The report arrives against a backdrop of robust employment, strong consumer spending, and elevated energy costs, with oil prices rising amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This reassertion of inflation in a way the Fed cannot ignore forces markets to abandon their comfortable assumption of impending lower rates, pushing back expectations for policy easing and raising the possibility that the Federal Reserve’s next move might be an increase, not a cut.