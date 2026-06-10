Super Retail Group Unveils Ambitious Five-Year Growth Strategy

Super Retail Group (SUL) today released its new five-year strategy, outlining an ambitious plan for growth and a transformation program to accelerate its capability to meet evolving customer needs. The company, which operates a portfolio of leading retail brands across auto, sport, and outdoor leisure markets in Australia and New Zealand, aims to capture a greater share of its $65 billion addressable market opportunity. This strategy focuses on growth in core categories and expansion into adjacent segments within its auto, sport, and outdoor markets.

Key brand-specific growth drivers are detailed. Supercheap Auto plans an expanded range for electric vehicle demand, new store formats, and extended fitment capabilities. rebel targets significant store network growth, especially regionally, alongside range optimisation. BCF will extend its superstore and large-format store rollout, unlocking 4WD market access through fitment. Macpac aims for ongoing store network expansion, increased Australian brand awareness, and continued technical product innovation. Group-wide, the store portfolio is planned to increase from 790 to over 900 by 2031, focusing on underrepresented regional areas, new formats, and fitment, complemented by increased online penetration and a disciplined store renewal program.

The strategy introduces the “Ignite” transformation program to boost innovation velocity and scale growth cost-effectively. Ignite represents investment in new capabilities, modernised processes, and systems, leveraging recent efforts in loyalty, customer data, and supply chain, across five pillars: Customer, Team, Flow, Value, and Foundation. Funded within the existing capital expenditure envelope ($150 million per annum), the program will incur project costs of $30 million per annum over three years, expected to generate $75 million in cost savings by FY29. Paul Bradshaw, Super Retail Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, emphasised the strategy’s customer-centric approach, aiming to build the business for its next phase of growth.