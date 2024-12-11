Nasdaq cracks 20K as Fed cut looms

US stocks surged overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite closing above 20,000 for the first time. It closed 1.77% higher at 20,034.89. The S&P 500 rose 0.82% to 6,084.26, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.22% lower 44,148.56.Tech stocks led the rally, driven by Alphabet, which closed 5.46% higher, advancing on news of a breakthrough in quantum computing. Meta, Amazon, Nvidia, and Tesla also posted gains, with Nvidia up over 3% and Tesla climbing around 6%. Year to date, Tesla is up around 71%, and around 47% since the presidential election.The latest US consumer price index (CPI) data came in on Wednesday. It showed inflation rose 0.3% in November. This matched expectations. Year-on-year, CPI was up 2.7%, while core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 3.3%.The data pointed to stabilising inflation, and boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. This aligns with moves by other central banks, with the Bank of Canada cutting its rate by 50 basis points on 11 December. The Swiss and European central banks are expected to follow with quarter-point cuts.Looking at currencies, one Australian dollar at 8:30 was buying 63.72 US cents, 60.72 Euro cents and 97.22 Japanese Yen.Turning to Australia, shares are set to open higher, with ASX futures pointing to a 0.45% rise.Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap, Marketech.The views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.