Immutep launches Phase III trial in lung cancer

Immutep (ASX:IMM)
has announced the initiation of its TACTI-004 Phase III clinical trial, which aims to evaluate the efficacy of its lead immunotherapy candidate, eftilagimod alfa ("efti"), in treating first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Efti will be used in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy. This will be compared to the standard treatment of Keytruda with chemotherapy (and a placebo).
The randomised, double-blind study will enrol approximately 750 patients with metastatic NSCLC, and will be conducted across more than 150 clinical sites in over 25 countries.
The trial will measure two primary endpoints: progression-free survival and overall survival.
Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep, commented: "This... represents a key step towards potentially establishing a new standard of care for patients with metastatic NSCLC. We are confident based on the strength of eftilagimod alfa’s data that it can make a meaningful difference in cancer patients’ lives, and we eagerly anticipate enrolling the first patient into this important study during the first quarter of 2025."
Shares closed 1.49% higher at 34 cents yesterday.