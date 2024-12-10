Immutep launches Phase III trial in lung cancer

Immutephas announced the initiation of its TACTI-004 Phase III clinical trial, which aims to evaluate the efficacy of its lead immunotherapy candidate, eftilagimod alfa ("efti"), in treating first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).Efti will be used in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy. This will be compared to the standard treatment of Keytruda with chemotherapy (and a placebo).The randomised, double-blind study will enrol approximately 750 patients with metastatic NSCLC, and will be conducted across more than 150 clinical sites in over 25 countries.The trial will measure two primary endpoints: progression-free survival and overall survival.Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep, commented: "This... represents a key step towards potentially establishing a new standard of care for patients with metastatic NSCLC. We are confident based on the strength of eftilagimod alfa’s data that it can make a meaningful difference in cancer patients’ lives, and we eagerly anticipate enrolling the first patient into this important study during the first quarter of 2025."Shares closed 1.49% higher at 34 cents yesterday.