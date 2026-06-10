Reward Minerals Initiates Field Exploration at Newfoundland Gold and Copper Projects

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX: RWD) announced on 10 June 2026 the commencement of field exploration activities at its Mountain Pond and Copper Lance Projects in Newfoundland, Canada. Reward is an ASX-listed advanced-stage sulphate of potash technology and development company, currently focused on its Beyondie Potash Plant, but also holds a suite of early-stage mineral exploration projects in Newfoundland, Canada, and Western Australia that are prospective for gold and base metals. The field activities, which began on 29 May, include mineralisation verification and exploration reconnaissance at high-priority gold and copper targets.

Reward management, along with geological consultants and drilling contractors, conducted site visits to examine these high-priority targets. A key focus was assessing project logistics and drilling conditions at the promising Jackpot Gold Prospect within the Mountain Pond Project. Initial batches of rock chip and soil samples collected from the Jackpot Prospect and nearby extensional targets have been submitted for analysis, with results anticipated in approximately three weeks.

Reward CEO Lorry Hughes expressed confidence in executing cost-effective and successful exploration campaigns in Newfoundland, highlighting the strategic advantage of the projects’ location just 8km from exploration services in Springdale. Mr Hughes noted that the more advanced Jackpot Prospect is largely drill-ready, pending verification sampling, minor access track clearing, final drill hole design, and statutory approvals. Separately, a new soil sampling program commenced on 5 June at the Copper Lance Project, following up on anomalous geochemical results from November 2025, before geological crews move to Mountain Pond for a regional soil program until the end of June.

Over the next two quarters, Reward will concentrate on executing confirmation and extensional soil and rock chip sampling programs at both Mountain Pond and Copper Lance. This work will inform the design and site preparation for maiden diamond drilling at priority targets, commencing with the Jackpot Gold Prospect, with follow-up exploration activities planned based on subsequent results.