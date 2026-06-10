Southern Hemisphere Mining Extends Llahuin Copper Mineralisation to 256m

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX: SUH) announced an amended version of its recent drilling update for its Llahuin Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project in Chile. The company, an experienced minerals explorer in Chile, South America – the world’s leading copper-producing country – released the revision on 10 June 2026, primarily to address ASX Listing Rules and JORC Code 2012 Edition compliance. The original announcement, dated 9 June 2026, detailed significant visible copper mineralisation.

The initial report highlighted substantial zones of visible copper sulphide mineralisation intersected in the diamond tail extension of drillhole 24LHRD055 at the wholly-owned Llahuin project. Visual logging indicated chalcopyrite-bearing veining and disseminated copper sulphides over broad intervals, extending below previously reported mineralisation in RC drillhole 24LHRC055. This earlier hole returned 81 metres at 0.53% copper equivalent from 2 metres, including 48 metres at 0.62% copper equivalent from 30 metres. The observed sulphide and molybdenum mineralisation in 24LHRD055 now continues from 84 metres down to 256 metres.

Southern Hemisphere stated this deep intersection supports its interpretation of a large, vertically extensive porphyry copper system. Executive Chairman Mark Stowell commented that the visual results from the diamond tail were highly encouraging, representing another important step in understanding the Llahuin system’s scale potential. He added that mineralisation remains open at depth, reinforcing the view of a substantial porphyry copper system within the Cerro-Ferro trend, with an exploration target of 260 to 340 million tonnes. Core cutting and assay sampling are underway, with laboratory results anticipated within four to six weeks. These results will guide further resource growth and identify higher-grade zones within the expanding mineralised corridor.