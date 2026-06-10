Daily Special: Clever Culture Systems, Askari Metals, dorsaVi

Australian shares were higher at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 rising 0.4%, to 8,638.9 at 12:13pm AEST as investors looked through renewed tensions in the Middle East and focused on defensive and consumer-facing sectors. Brent crude briefly climbed above US$93 a barrel after fresh US strikes on Iran, although markets appeared reassured that diplomatic negotiations remained on track. Wall Street delivered a subdued lead overnight as investors awaited the anticipated SpaceX IPO later this week. Consumer stocks led the market higher, with Woolworths and Coles advancing strongly, while Wesfarmers gained after outlining growth initiatives centred on artificial intelligence, data monetisation and expanding Bunnings’ addressable market. Mining stocks were mixed, with BHP rebounding from recent losses while weaker gold prices weighed on Newmont and Genesis Minerals. Technology was the weakest sector, with Xero, WiseTech Global and NextDC all trading lower.

In other company news,

Clever Culture Systems wins CSL evaluation deal

Clever Culture Systems (ASX: CC5) has secured an order from CSL (ASX: CSL) for its APAS Independence microbiology automation platform under a five-year lease agreement. The system will be evaluated at CSL’s Broadmeadows facility in Melbourne, with potential for broader deployment across CSL’s global manufacturing network. The company said the agreement lifts the number of major pharmaceutical companies using or evaluating APAS Independence to eight. And if you want to read more on this announcement click here

Askari confirms scale of Namibia critical minerals target

Askari Metals (ASX: AS2) reported strong trenching results from the K9 target at its Uis Project in Namibia, including assays of up to 4,050ppm tin, 0.29% lithium oxide and 215ppm tantalum. The company said the results confirm a 950-metre-long polymetallic system and support planned RC and diamond drilling later this year.

dorsaVi expands robotics and AI strategy

dorsaVi (ASX: DVL) has licensed two robotics technologies from Nanyang Technological University Singapore, including a human-robot safety control system and a platform that enables robots to learn from real-world movement data. The company said the deal strengthens its position in collaborative robotics, rehabilitation exoskeletons and AI-powered automation.