Hedge Funds Place Record Bet Against Australian Banks

Hedge funds have significantly escalated their short positions against Australia’s ‘big four’ banks, amassing a record nearly $11 billion bet. This marks the largest dollar value ever seen in such positions, with the number of shares loaned out to speculators reaching levels not observed since 2018, when the banking sector’s reputation was heavily scrutinised during the Hayne Royal Commission. The big four banks, including Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank, and ANZ, are integral to the Australian financial landscape, providing essential banking and financial services and holding significant ties to the nation’s housing market and household wealth.

Unlike previous periods where short interest was predominantly driven by offshore hedge funds betting on inflated property prices and excessive household debt, the current sentiment is more nuanced. While property market dynamics remain a factor, local long-short managers are increasingly leading the charge, expressing conviction that the banks’ profits and valuations face a multitude of challenges. Seasoned banking analysts anticipate federal budget changes to negative gearing will slow credit growth, and although rising interest rates might support bank margins, they could also increase household and business stress. This short play is not seen as a GFC-style ‘big short’ or a ‘widowmaker trade’ of the past, but rather a more conventional bet on earnings trajectory and a darkening operational environment.

Historically, the enormous and relentless buying from Australia’s $3 trillion professionally managed superannuation sector has served as a powerful counter-force, largely due to regulatory pressure to track bank-dominated market benchmarks. This “indiscriminate buying” was credited with propping up bank shares, including Commonwealth Bank becoming one of the world’s most expensive lenders in 2025. However, traders now believe these super fund flows are abating, particularly as funds completed their trading ahead of the financial year-end. There is a growing conviction among short sellers that superannuation money could even begin to drive bets against the banks, as more funds allocate to systematic or quant strategies that react to negative earnings forecast momentum. Bank stocks are only now beginning to show signs of weakness as these dynamics shift.