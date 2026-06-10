Sigma Healthcare Eyes Major Boots Acquisition

ASX-listed Sigma Healthcare, a major pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor in Australia, is reportedly engaged in discussions concerning a significant acquisition of the UK health and beauty retailer Boots. This potential deal, which could be valued at approximately $14 billion, sees Sigma Healthcare vying alongside other prospective bidders, including Canada’s wealthy Weston family. The aspiration to acquire the British pharmacy chain has been a long-held dream for Chemist Warehouse Group’s chief executive, Mario Verrocchi, whose company represents a substantial holding for Sigma. Any such deal for the UK group would be considered laden with danger, according to market observers, reflecting its complex nature. Following the news of these prospective bid talks, Sigma Healthcare’s shares saw a notable drop of 5 per cent on the local market.

On the broader Australian Securities Exchange, the market experienced an uptick, primarily propelled by strong performances across consumer stocks. In other significant corporate developments, Steadfast, a prominent insurance broker network, entered a trading halt after confirming it had received a takeover offer. This indicates continued strategic activity and potential consolidation within various sectors of the Australian market as companies navigate economic conditions.

Beyond market movements, accountant Steven Bendel achieved a landmark victory against the Australian Tax Office (ATO) in a case with potentially wide-ranging consequences. The decision is anticipated to impact numerous taxpayers who operate using family trusts. Separately, an intriguing shift in market sentiment against Australia’s major banks has been observed, with an estimated $11 billion bet placed by hedge funds shorting the ‘big four’. This substantial wager is reportedly home-grown, grounded in fundamental analysis, and free of emotion.