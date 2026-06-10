Hormuz Tensions Challenge Global Market Stability

US retaliatory strikes against Iran on Tuesday, following the downing of an American helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, have sent ripples through global financial markets. Investors are now grappling with the prospect that geopolitical risk could once again become a primary driver of inflation, energy prices, and economic growth. This stark warning comes from Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory deVere Group, as markets react swiftly. US stock futures moved lower, Asian markets opened under pressure, and oil prices climbed as traders assessed implications for a vital energy artery.

deVere Group is a global financial advisory firm providing financial consultancy and wealth management services to international clients. Green suggests investors look beyond immediate reactions, focusing on what these developments signal about future US-Tehran tensions. He notes that whilst markets have responded, investors generally assumed escalations would remain contained. However, the helicopter incident near the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately a fifth of global oil consumption passes, challenges this assumption, raising the possibility of more entrenched instability.

The real danger, Green argues, is not a singular dramatic escalation, but the growing risk that confrontation becomes increasingly entrenched, leading to recurring uncertainty. This shift would extend beyond financial markets, influencing investment decisions, expansion plans, hiring, and long-term growth forecasts as businesses plan around chronic instability. These developments arrive at a sensitive time for policymakers, as improving inflation trends had fostered hopes for economic stability. A prolonged period of recurring tensions along this vital energy route could complicate that outlook, keeping energy prices volatile and making inflation more stubborn than anticipated. Green warns that what begins as a security issue can quickly become an inflation, growth, and ultimately an investment issue, impacting business confidence and global growth worldwide.