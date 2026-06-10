DGL Group Reports Fire at Victorian Envirostore Facility

DGL Group Limited (ASX: DGL) has announced a fire incident occurred overnight at its Envirostore facility located in Campbellfield, Victoria. DGL Group Limited (ASX: DGL) is a leading supplier of chemical logistics and services to essential industries in Australia and New Zealand, offering formulation and manufacturing for hazardous and reactive chemicals, alongside warehousing, distribution, and disposal or recycling services across a highly licensed transport and warehouse network. Emergency services promptly attended the site and successfully brought the blaze under control.

The company confirmed that fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a direct result of the incident. DGL is currently undertaking an assessment to determine the full extent of the damage to the Campbellfield facility. At this preliminary stage, the company is unable to quantify the complete effect of the incident; however, it has stated that the fire is not anticipated to have a material impact on DGL’s broader operations across its extensive network. DGL has committed to providing further updates to the market as more information becomes available.

DGL is actively collaborating with both emergency services and relevant authorities as investigations commence to ascertain the precise cause of the fire. The Group extended its sincere acknowledgement and gratitude to the firefighters and all emergency personnel for their swift response and professional management of the situation at the Envirostore site.