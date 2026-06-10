Clever Culture Systems secures CSL evaluation for APAS Independence

Clever Culture Systems
(ASX: CC5) has received an order from CSL Behring for the lease of an APAS® Independence instrument and environmental monitoring analysis modules under a five-year contract. The system will initially be installed at CSL’s Broadmeadows facility in Melbourne, where it will undergo evaluation and validation against existing microbiology quality control processes and laboratory systems.
The company says the agreement aligns with its strategy of targeting large global pharmaceutical manufacturers and increases the number of major pharmaceutical companies actively using or evaluating APAS® Independence to eight. A successful evaluation could support broader deployment across CSL’s manufacturing network spanning Australia, Europe and the United States.
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