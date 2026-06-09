Australian CGT Reforms Set to Reshape Investment Flows

The Australian investment landscape faces major shifts if the federal government’s proposed capital gains tax (CGT) reforms are legislated. Announced in the May 12 budget, these changes replace the current 50 per cent discount with an indexation model tied to inflation, alongside a new minimum 30 per cent tax rate on capital gains. These modifications are expected to reshape investment flows: fewer shares changing hands, reduced initial public offerings (IPOs), and increased demand for dividend stocks on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Experts anticipate capital will redirect rather than disappear. Arian Neiron, chief executive of VanEck Asia Pacific – an asset manager – noted, “Capital behaves like water; it just finds a path of least resistance.” Australia’s $4.5 trillion superannuation industry, carved out from the CGT changes, is a significant expected beneficiary. Neiron foresees increased uptake in self-managed super funds, while UBS strategist Nick Guesnon suggests higher flows into larger super funds favour “more balanced” portfolios, boosting passive sharemarket flows from next July due to index-tracking trends.

The reforms may also exacerbate the “lock-in” effect, reducing stock turnover and market entry opportunities, according to RMIT professor Dean Hanlon. IPO activity is predicted to decline, with Argonaut co-founder Eddie Rigg warning the ASX could lose its “crown as the number one resources exchange.” Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are also positioned to attract capital, potentially offering a lower tax burden than direct share ownership. Modelling by Betashares – an Australian ETF provider – indicates investors holding very high-growth assets will be much worse off. While dividend and franking credit treatment remains unchanged, enhancing high-yield stocks, demand for growth assets like technology shares may suffer.