Wilson: US Market Poised for New Boom

Morgan Stanley, a global financial services firm providing investment banking and wealth management, will host its Australia Summit in Sydney. Mike Wilson, its influential chief US equity strategist, will share a bullish perspective on the American economy. While predicting the S&P 500 will surge 12 per cent to 8300 by mid-next year, Wilson concurrently desires a market correction, noting the current pace and concentration of gains create fragility. He sees American exceptionalism, evidenced by a nearly 10 per cent rise in new US business starts since 2024, as a signal of a new AI-sparked economic era.

Wilson’s thesis suggests the US market is at the start of a new boom, not its conclusion. He characterises 2022-2025 as a “rolling recession,” now transitioning into a “rolling recovery” driven by deregulation, government stimulus, and AI infrastructure investment. Crucially, he highlights the operating leverage American companies built through cost-cutting during the recession. This sets the stage for a widespread earnings bonanza beyond just AI stocks. The median S&P 500 stock delivered 6 per cent better earnings than expected in Q1, with calendar 2026 forecasts for the S&P 600 Small Cap index projecting robust 22 per cent growth.

Wilson asserts AI’s influence is “trickling down” into broader US economic segments, beyond tech. He anticipates a market leadership shift from overextended AI winners towards undervalued sectors. Looking ahead, Wilson foresees an inflationary era, stating AI also signifies “asset inflation,” crucial for addressing towering government debts. This global retooling, driven by geopolitical realignments and significant new investments, creates a fundamentally different economy. While the journey involves “shorter, hotter economic cycles,” Wilson believes understanding these dynamics offers profitable opportunities, suggesting stocks will increasingly serve as a vital inflation hedge as inflation is unlikely to return to 2 per cent.