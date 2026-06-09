Janus Electric funded for growth as global expansion gains momentum





Price: $0.16 | Valuation: $1.39 | Market Cap: $23.2m

This research report has been prepared by Trim Capital $0.16 |$1.39 |$23.2m



Janus Electric (ASX: JNS) has strengthened its funding position through a $4.5 million private placement, a $2.75 million R&D finance facility and $1.4 million in R&D tax refunds, providing capital to support production, inventory and international expansion. Trim Capital says the company’s outlook remains intact despite pushing back its growth forecasts by six months, with EBITDA still expected to turn positive in FY27. The report highlights growing momentum in the United States, where Janus has secured additional truck conversion orders, California HVIP incentives and infrastructure partnerships to support its battery swap and charging network.

Trim Capital has updated its valuation to $1.39 per share, reflecting revised production timelines while maintaining a positive long-term view on the company’s electrification strategy. The report highlights Janus’ dealer-led expansion model, growing order pipeline and recurring revenue opportunities from battery swapping, charging infrastructure and fleet management software. Key catalysts include further truck conversion deliveries, expansion in Australia and North America, and continued adoption of electric heavy vehicle technology as operators seek lower operating costs.

