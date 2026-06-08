BluGlass Secures $6.56 Million Through Options and Shortfall Agreement

BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG), a global semiconductor developer pioneering visible lasers and a leading supplier of GaN laser diode products to the global photonics industry, announced on June 5, 2026, it has secured approximately $6.56 million in connection with its recently expired $0.26 options. This significant capital injection comprises $1.5 million from the Options Shortfall Agreement with Amery Partners Pty Ltd and a further $5.06 million received directly from option holders exercising their entitlements, bringing total proceeds to $6.56 million.

The $1.5 million secured from Amery Partners involved the issue of 5,769,230 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.26 per share, referred to as Shortfall Shares, as previously announced on June 1, 2026. Each Shortfall Share will include one unquoted free-attaching option exercisable at $0.38 and expiring on May 31, 2028, for which BluGlass will seek shareholder approval at its 2026 Annual General Meeting. These proceeds further bolster the company’s financial position, following an upsised $8 million placement to institutional investors in April.

The combined proceeds from the exercise of options, including the Shortfall Shares, are earmarked to support the delivery of both new and existing gallium nitride (GaN) laser contracts, as well as for general working capital purposes. BluGlass Executive Chair Omer Granit expressed appreciation for continued shareholder support, noting the high option participation rate reflects the company’s commercial and technical progress. Mr. Granit added that these funds enable increased investment in manufacturing facilities, the team, and next-generation capabilities, positioning the company to deliver existing contracts and convert new opportunities. He also highlighted that recent world-record single-mode laser performance reinforces their technology, supporting discussions with potential customers.