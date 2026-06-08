BluGlass Secures $6.6 Million Capital from Options Activity

BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG), a global semiconductor developer pioneering visible lasers and a leading supplier of GaN laser diode products to the global photonics industry, announced it has secured approximately $6.56 million in connection with its $0.26 Options that expired on 31 May 2026. This significant capital injection comprises $1.5 million obtained under its Options Shortfall Agreement with Amery Partners Pty Ltd, previously announced on 1 June 2026. Additionally, the company received $5.06 million from option holders for the exercise of these $0.26 Options, demonstrating strong shareholder support.

The $1.5 million from Amery Partners involved the issue of 5,769,230 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.26 per share, referred to as Shortfall Shares. Consistent with the terms, each Shortfall Share will include one unquoted free-attaching Piggyback Option, exercisable at $0.38 and expiring on 31 May 2028. BluGlass will seek shareholder approval for the issue of these Piggyback Options under the Shortfall Agreement at its 2026 Annual General Meeting. This capital raise bolsters the company’s financial position, following an upsized $8 million placement to institutional investors completed in April.

Proceeds from the exercise of Options, including the Shortfall Shares, are earmarked to support the delivery of new and existing Gallium Nitride (GaN) laser contracts and to enhance working capital. BluGlass Executive Chair Omer Granit expressed appreciation for continued shareholder support, noting the high option participation rate reflects the company’s commercial and technical progress. He stated that recapitalising the business has been a priority, enabling increased investment in manufacturing facilities, the team, and next-generation capabilities to deliver existing contracts and convert new opportunities. Mr. Granit also highlighted recent world-record single-mode laser performance as reinforcing the cutting-edge nature of their technology, supporting discussions with potential customers.