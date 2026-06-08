Elliott Management Targets Northern Star Amid Share Surge

Global activist hedge fund Elliott Management has disclosed a significant position exceeding $1 billion in Australian gold miner Northern Star, triggering a substantial market reaction. Northern Star is a prominent Australian gold producer. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and operation of gold mines, primarily within Australia. Following the revelation on Tuesday, Northern Star’s stock surged by approximately 10 per cent at market open, closing up 13.5 per cent, and gaining an additional 4.5 per cent the subsequent day. This two-day increase benefited shareholders who had experienced the company’s recent underperformance despite a strong gold bull run.

Elliott Management, which oversees assets worth US$80 billion, presented a 39-page deck titled “Northern Star Rising,” highlighting the gold miner’s recent challenges across market, operational, and disclosure performance. This follows production downgrades that led to the departure of managing director Stuart Tonkin last month. JPMorgan’s love index had also indicated Northern Star was an unpopular holding among institutions. Elliott has urged Northern Star to consider a potential sale or, alternatively, to undertake a significant turnaround strategy under new board leadership.

Unlike previous campaigns, such as Elliott’s 2017 aggressive activism against BHP, the current engagement with Northern Star appears to be less confrontational, suggesting a desire for a more amicable approach from the hedge fund. Northern Star has reportedly responded politely to the attention. This return to the Australian market by Elliott highlights shifts in the activism landscape, particularly given the increasing dominance of passive investment funds on share registers. While passive funds can present challenges for activist engagement, their presence can also create opportunities for activists to gain a louder “share of voice.” The resources sector is acknowledged as particularly complex for activism due to geological and commodity price constraints, yet many believe poorly managed miners remain ripe for shareholder activism to unlock value.