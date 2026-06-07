BluGlass Secures $6.6 Million in Option-Related Capital

BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG), a global semiconductor developer pioneering visible lasers and a leading supplier of GaN laser diode products to the global photonics industry, announced on 5 June 2026 that it has secured approximately $6.6 million in connection with its options. This significant capital injection includes $1.5 million from its Options Shortfall Agreement with Amery Partners Pty Ltd and an additional $5.06 million received from option holders for the exercise of $0.26 options. The total proceeds in connection with the $0.26 Options, which expired on 31 May 2026, now stand at $6.56 million, further strengthening the company’s financial position following an upsized $8 million Placement in April.

The $1.5 million secured via the Shortfall Agreement involved the issue of 5,769,230 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.26 per share. Consistent with the terms, each of these Shortfall Shares will include one unquoted free-attaching option, exercisable at $0.38 and expiring on 31 May 2028. BluGlass will seek shareholder approval for the issue of these Piggyback Options under the Shortfall Agreement at its 2026 Annual General Meeting. These combined proceeds from the exercise of options, including Shortfall Shares, will be directed towards supporting the delivery of new and existing gallium nitride (GaN) laser contracts and bolstering the company’s working capital.

Omer Granit, Executive Chair of BluGlass, expressed his appreciation for the continued support from loyal shareholders, noting that the high option participation rate reflects the company’s significant commercial and technical progress over the past six months. He stated that recapitalising the business has been a board priority, with these proceeds enabling increased investment in manufacturing facilities, the team, and next-generation capabilities. This investment aims to ensure the company is well-placed to deliver existing contracts and convert new opportunities in its pipeline, while recent world-record single-mode laser performance reinforces its cutting-edge technology to potential customers across target verticals.