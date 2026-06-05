Elliott Management Targets Northern Star Gold

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management recently disclosed a position exceeding $1 billion in Australian gold miner Northern Star. Northern Star is a prominent gold miner listed on the ASX, engaged in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. The revelation on Tuesday was met with a strong market response, as Northern Star’s stock jumped approximately 10 per cent at market open, closing up 13.5 per cent, and gaining an additional 4.5 per cent the following day. This significant surge benefited shareholders who had previously endured a lacklustre performance despite a bull run for the precious metal. JPMorgan’s love index had, in fact, indicated Northern Star was an unpopular holding among institutions.

Elliott Management, which oversees US$80 billion in assets, subsequently released a 39-page presentation titled “Northern Star Rising.” This presentation highlighted what it deemed a “woeful” recent market, operational, and disclosure performance by the company, following production downgrades that led to the departure of its managing director, Stuart Tonkin, last month. The hedge fund called on Northern Star to consider a potential sale or, alternatively, to undertake a dramatic turnaround under a fresh slate of directors. Notably, the firm adopted a less confrontational stance than its previous high-profile engagement with BHP, with Northern Star reportedly responding politely to the overture.

Elliott’s return to the ASX underscores a shifting landscape for market activism. The increasing dominance of passive investment funds in share registers presents both challenges and opportunities for activist investors. While passive funds may show less incentive to engage unless voting is required, their prevalence can create more opportunities for activists to gain a dominant ‘share of voice’. Furthermore, activism within the resources sector remains particularly complex due to geological constraints and commodity price volatility, although some believe poorly managed miners offer significant scope for value creation through improved governance.