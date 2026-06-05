SPC Global Completes Shortfall Bookbuild for Entitlement Offer

SPC Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SPG), a leading Australian food and beverage manufacturer, today announced the completion of the Shortfall Bookbuild component of its fully underwritten 1 for 0.1993 pro rata renounceable entitlement offer. The Group has a portfolio of brands with a focus on providing nourishment and wellness for consumers globally. This milestone concludes the Company’s fully underwritten approximately $100 million equity raising, announced on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

Under the Entitlement Offer, eligible shareholders could acquire new fully paid ordinary shares at an offer price of $0.10 per share. Entitlements not exercised, not sold, or unsupported by cleared funds lapsed, resulting in approximately 774.5 million new shares, or $77.5 million, being offered through a bookbuild process. The Shortfall Bookbuild did not clear above the Offer Price, meaning no proceeds will be paid for lapsed entitlements. Following the bookbuild, roughly 17.4% of the Shortfall Shares were allocated to new investors, with the remaining 82.6% allocated to sub-underwriters, each at the Offer Price.

Settlement for the Entitlement Offer is scheduled for Tuesday, 9 June 2026, with approximately 971 million new shares expected to be issued on Wednesday, 10 June 2026. These new shares are anticipated to commence trading on the ASX on Thursday, 11 June 2026, and will rank equally with existing SPC Global shares. Holding statements for the newly issued shares are slated for dispatch on Friday, 12 June 2026.

The proceeds from this comprehensive equity raising are earmarked for key strategic initiatives, including the reduction of net debt, funding working capital purposes, and covering the costs associated with the equity raising, all in support of the Group’s ongoing business strategy. SPC Global’s Managing Director, Robert Iervasi, noted that the funds will allow the company to continue its focus on reimagining nourishment and wellness for consumers globally and deliver on future opportunities.