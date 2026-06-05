ASX Dips, Megaport Surges Amidst Key Market Moves

Australian shares experienced a downturn near midday AEST, primarily impacted by a dip in mining stocks as iron ore prices approached US$100. This market slide occurred even as cloud connectivity provider Megaport saw a significant surge, following a Citi upgrade and a successful A$518 million capital raising effort. Megaport is a global provider of software-defined networking services, enabling businesses to connect to cloud services and data centres on demand. In other corporate news, health insurer NIB Group, which offers a range of health and travel insurance products, announced the sale of its travel insurance division to Allianz. Meanwhile, diversified financial services company Perpetual, known for its funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services, acquired a strategic stake in Interfi. The firm offers a broad range of investment solutions and wealth management expertise to its clients.

Regulatory scrutiny took centre stage with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) commencing a formal investigation into professional services firm KPMG. This action by the corporate watchdog follows a request from a Senate committee for ASIC to explain its contracts with the firm. Internationally, Australian businessman Lex Greensill has been prohibited from serving as a company director in the UK for nine years. This ban comes in the wake of the spectacular collapse of his financing firm, Greensill Capital, highlighting ongoing fallout from the high-profile corporate failure.

On the economic policy front, Treasury department officials provided clarification on proposed changes to the capital gains tax regime, explaining that the plan to include all asset classes was intended to curb “tax minimisation,” though capital gains will reportedly still receive tax breaks compared with wages. In the rapidly evolving technology sector, the US$1.3 trillion start-up Anthropic has urged a global freeze in artificial intelligence development, warning that AI models are nearing the capability to improve without direct human intervention. This coincides with reports of Meta’s substantial investment in AI, with founder Alexandr Wang building the Muse Spark AI model, raising questions about closing the gap with competitors.