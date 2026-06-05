American Tungsten & Antimony Ltd (ASX: AT4) has announced robust diamond drilling results from its 100% owned Antimony Canyon Project in Utah, USA. American Tungsten & Antimony Limited is advancing critical mineral development in Tier-1 US jurisdictions, aiming to become a vertically integrated, conflict-free supplier to Western economies. Its Antimony Canyon Project is one of the country’s largest undeveloped antimony systems. Latest results from the Little Emma Prospect confirm the scale and continuity of a stibnite system, extending prior high-grade intersections.

Key results include 10.37 metres at 3.98% antimony (Sb) from 3.35 metres, containing 4.57 metres at 8.56% Sb from 6.71 metres in hole ACP26DD026. Another intersection yielded 5.7 metres at 2.80% Sb from 48.68 metres, including 1.95 metres at 8.09% Sb from 51.21 metres in hole ACP26DD014. These assays extend the mineralised zone along strike, with the stibnite system remaining open. Managing Director Andre Booyzen highlighted ACP26DD026 as the program’s strongest result.

The company’s geological interpretation reveals a stratabound stibnite system with high-grade stibnite pods within a broader mineralised envelope. This mineralisation is hosted in the “Salt and Pepper” volcanosedimentary tuff unit of the Paleocene Flagstaff Formation, formed by carbonate dissolution and pore space replacement.

American Tungsten & Antimony plans additional drilling across its Patented Claims, targeting areas with multiple high-grade antimony outcrops. The Notice of Intent for drilling at the Blackjack prospect has been approved, with activity anticipated within two months, pending US Forest Service permit approval. Drill designs are progressing for the Mammoth, Stella, and Stebenite prospects, with permit submissions expected by June 2026, to evaluate the system’s canyon-wide extent.