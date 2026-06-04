The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO.P), the flagship exchange-traded product from investment firm Vanguard, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first ETF to surpass $1 trillion in assets under management. Vanguard, an investment firm renowned for pioneering index investing and offering low-cost investment solutions, confirmed this significant achievement on Wednesday. The fund reached the trillion-dollar mark on Tuesday, underscoring the growing investor preference for broad market exposure combined with exceptionally low-cost options.

This monumental achievement highlights the ongoing shift in the investment landscape towards efficient, passively managed products. VOO’s impressive growth trajectory saw it overtake State Street Investment Management’s SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY.P) in assets less than 18 months prior. A key factor in VOO’s appeal is its management fee of just 0.03%, notably lower than SPY’s 0.09%. Competing in this segment, BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, offers the second-largest S&P 500 tracking ETF. Its iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV.P) currently manages $860 billion in assets and also charges a competitive fee of 0.03%.

Meanwhile, SPY, a market pioneer that launched in 1993 and significantly helped to open up the broader ETF market, now holds $785 billion in assets, placing it third among these prominent S&P 500 trackers. The continued demand for such products was underscored by Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, who commented, “This is a key milestone. Investors continue to turn to low-cost broad market exposure to gain access to the S&P 500 using VOO.” This trend reflects a clear investor preference for cost-effective, diversified market access.