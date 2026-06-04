Yatsenko Transitions From Revolut CTO to Non-Executive Director

Global financial technology company Revolut, known for its digital-first approach to money management and innovative banking services, has announced a significant leadership transition. Co-founder Vlad Yatsenko will step down from his operational role as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to assume a non-executive director position on the company’s board. This move, effective July 1, represents the most substantial change to Revolut’s executive structure since its inception in 2014. Donato Lucia, currently Revolut’s head of technology, is set to succeed Mr. Yatsenko, taking on the title of Vice President of Technology.

Mr. Yatsenko, alongside co-founder Nik Storonsky, has been instrumental in shaping Revolut’s technological backbone, having served as CTO since the company’s founding almost a decade ago. Their long-standing partnership at the helm as CEO and CTO has defined the fintech giant’s growth trajectory. The transition marks a pivotal moment for Revolut, signalling a new phase in its executive leadership. The company did not disclose the reasons behind Mr. Yatsenko’s shift from an executive operational role to a non-executive oversight capacity.

Despite departing from his executive duties, Revolut confirmed that Mr. Yatsenko’s expertise would remain invaluable to the company. A spokesperson stated, “We are pleased that Vlad will continue to lend his expertise to the company as he remains on the Board, now as a Non-Executive Director.” This strategic appointment allows Mr. Yatsenko to continue contributing to Revolut’s governance and strategic direction while facilitating a new operational leadership structure within its technology division.