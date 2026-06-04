Greensill Founder Banned Nine Years from Directorship

Australian financier Lex Greensill, founder of the collapsed supply chain financing firm Greensill Capital, has been banned from acting as a company director in Britain for nine years. The ban follows the firm’s dramatic collapse in 2021, which left investors facing significant losses and sparked numerous lawsuits and regulatory probes. Greensill Capital specialised in providing short-term loans to businesses by purchasing their invoices, essentially offering early payment on future receivables. The company encountered severe difficulties when one of its main insurers refused to renew its cover, leading to its insolvency.

Britain’s Insolvency Service confirmed the substantial disqualification, stating that Mr Greensill’s conduct breached his legal duty to exercise reasonable care, skill, and diligence as a company director under British rules. The UK arm of Greensill Capital had reported liabilities exceeding £1.6 billion ($2.15 billion) at the time of its demise. Duncan Beach, Chief Executive of Britain’s Insolvency Service, highlighted the severity of the decision, noting that “A nine-year ban is a significant period – above the average for director disqualifications – and reflects the serious nature of Lex Greensill’s conduct.”

Despite the lengthy ban, Mr Greensill’s spokesman issued a statement asserting that “After four years of investigation, this matter has concluded with no finding that Mr Greensill acted dishonestly or in bad faith.” The disqualification stems from a signed undertaking by Mr Greensill, a legally binding agreement not to dispute certain facts, which has effectively ended court action that was due to commence with a six-week trial on June 8. Separately, proceedings initiated by Mr Greensill against the government’s business and trade department concerning the disclosure of his private information during the Insolvency Service’s investigation are continuing, with the Insolvency Service declining further comment due to ongoing litigation.

The ban, set to take effect on June 23, prohibits Mr Greensill from serving as a director or participating in the promotion, formation, or management of any company without specific court permission. This development marks a significant conclusion to one of the most high-profile corporate collapses in recent Australian and British financial history.