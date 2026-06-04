China Offshore Account Curbs Hit UK Financials

Shares in several British financial services firms with significant exposure to China experienced sharp declines on Thursday, following reports suggesting increased constraints on mainland Chinese residents opening offshore accounts at major Hong Kong banks. The news, initially reported by Chinese press, sent ripples through the market, impacting companies heavily reliant on cross-border financial flows between mainland China and Hong Kong.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) detailed that the Shanghai branch of the Bank of East Asia had reportedly suspended the opening of Hong Kong accounts designed for overseas investments for individuals residing on the mainland. Furthermore, the SCMP also stated that staff members at an HSBC branch in Lujiazui advised clients that all funds deposited into investment accounts must strictly comply with Hong Kong’s regulatory requirements, signalling a potential tightening of oversight.

In response to these developments, shares in prominent financial institutions such as HSBC (HSBA.L), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), and Prudential (PRU.L) fell sharply on the London Stock Exchange. These firms saw their share prices drop by between 5% and 6.3%. Concurrently, AIA Group (1299.HK), a major pan-Asian life insurance group, recorded a 6.8% decline in its share price in Hong Kong trading.

When contacted for comment by Reuters regarding the reported restrictions and their potential impact, representatives from HSBC, Prudential, and Standard Chartered were not immediately available for a statement. The companies mentioned were not immediately available for comment, leaving investors to weigh the implications of these developments for their operations in the region.